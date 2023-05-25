The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

Boston (14-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (48.3%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been three-pointers (38%).

