The Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 116-99. Butler scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum paced the winning squad with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 33 11 7 1 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 4 4 2 0 1 Derrick White 16 2 2 2 2 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.5 10.8 4.8 1.2 1.1 2.6 Jaylen Brown 20.4 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.3 1.6 Marcus Smart 13.3 4.2 5.6 0.9 0.3 2 Al Horford 6.9 6.5 2.5 1.3 1.5 1.6 Malcolm Brogdon 12.6 4.1 2.6 0.2 0.3 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.