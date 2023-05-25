The Boston Celtics, Grant Williams included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams tallied 14 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 116-99 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 5.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 2.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 14.4 8.9 PR 10.5 12.7 7.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 29 14 6 2 4 1 1 5/21/2023 29 12 3 2 2 0 0 5/19/2023 26 9 2 2 1 1 0 1/24/2023 36 10 4 1 3 0 0 12/2/2022 33 18 4 2 4 1 1 11/30/2022 31 3 4 3 1 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 2 2 2 0

