Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent game (May 23 win against the Heat) put up 17 points, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 26.6 20.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 32.5 37 29.4 PR 28.5 33.5 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.