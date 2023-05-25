Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 116-99 win over the Heat, Smart put up 11 points, six assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.1 PR 16.5 14.6 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 2



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

