Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 25
Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|13.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|4.2
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.6
|PRA
|22.5
|20.9
|23.1
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|17.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|35
|11
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|30
|8
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|33
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|13
|1
|11
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
