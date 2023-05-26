On Friday, Connor Wong (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .235 with one homer.

Wong has picked up a hit in 48.5% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings