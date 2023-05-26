Justin Turner -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 107th in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (45.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 22 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

