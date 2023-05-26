Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Raimel Tapia -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .265.
- Tapia has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Tapia has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
