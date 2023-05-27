The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford put up six points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 110-97 win against the Heat.

Now let's examine Horford's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA -- 19 16.7 PR 13.5 16 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 29 6 11 5 0 1 1 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

