On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.828) this season.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this season (64.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings