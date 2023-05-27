Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.828) this season.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (64.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.