Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-3)
|210
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|209.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-3)
|210
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|210.5
|-145
|+125
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 227.4 points per game between them, 17.4 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|22.5
|-125
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-105
|11.5
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-125
|12.4
|Grant Williams
|7.5
|+100
|8.1
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+290
|+115
|Heat
|+550
|-134
