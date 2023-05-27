In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
  • Boston gives up 110.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.4 away from home.
  • In home games, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

