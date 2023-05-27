Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The point total is 209.5 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|209.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 68 of 82 games this season.
- Boston's matchups this year have an average point total of 229.4, 19.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|68
|82.9%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.
- When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|30-32
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
