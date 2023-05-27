After hitting .206 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Wong enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Wong has recorded a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.6%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (44.1%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings