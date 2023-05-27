After hitting .206 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Wong enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
  • Wong has recorded a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (44.1%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 17
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
