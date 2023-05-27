Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 110-97 win over the Heat, White totaled 24 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for White, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.7 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.0 PRA 19.5 19.9 15.2 PR 17.5 16 14.2 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 37 24 3 1 6 0 2 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

