Grant Williams and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 110-97 win over the Heat, Williams totaled six points.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 5.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 2.5 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 14.4 9.3 PR 11.5 12.7 8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 27 6 4 0 1 1 0 5/23/2023 29 14 6 2 4 1 1 5/21/2023 29 12 3 2 2 0 0 5/19/2023 26 9 2 2 1 1 0 1/24/2023 36 10 4 1 3 0 0 12/2/2022 33 18 4 2 4 1 1 11/30/2022 31 3 4 3 1 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 2 2 2 0

