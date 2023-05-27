Jarren Duran -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (32.4%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (35.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 17 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings