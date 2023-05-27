On Saturday, Raimel Tapia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .274.
  • Tapia has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In seven games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.240 AVG .261
.367 OBP .292
.320 SLG .435
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 4/1
2 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Davies (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.