Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and Boston Red Sox (27-24) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (1-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Red Sox have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Boston has scored 269 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).

Red Sox Schedule