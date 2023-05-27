How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 13th in MLB play with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston is fifth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.330).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett Whitlock (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|L 7-0
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jaime Barria
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
