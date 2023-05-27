Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 13th in MLB play with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston is fifth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.330).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow

