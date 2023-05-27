The Connecticut Sun (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the New York Liberty (1-1) on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

The matchup has no line set.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut compiled a 17-19-0 ATS record last season.

Connecticut's games went over the point total 18 out of 36 times last year.

Sun Performance Insights

Everything was clicking for the Sun last year, who scored 85.8 points per game (third-best in WNBA) and ceded 77.8 points per contest (second-best).

When it comes to rebounding, things were clicking for Connecticut, who averaged 37.1 boards per game (best in WNBA) and allowed 29.0 boards per contest (best).

The Sun ranked best in the WNBA by forcing 15.5 turnovers per game. They ranked eighth in the league by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Sun struggled in terms of three-pointers last season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 6.4 treys per game. Conversely, they ranked third-best in the league with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

With a 32.8% three-point percentage allowed last season, the Sun were second-best in the WNBA. They ranked fifth in the league by giving up 7.3 threes per contest.

Connecticut attempted 50.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 73.9% of the shots it attempted (and 79.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 26.1% of its shots (and 20.1% of the team's buckets).

