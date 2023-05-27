How to Watch the Sun vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (1-1) into a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (3-0), one game after going off for 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty
- Connecticut put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (85.8) than New York allowed its opponents to score (82.0).
- When they scored more than 82.0 points last season, the Sun went 18-4.
- Connecticut's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.4 percentage points higher than New York gave up to its opponents (41.8%).
- The Sun went 22-8 when they shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- Connecticut hit 35.4% of its shots from three-point range, which was only 1.8 percentage points greater than the 33.6% New York's opponents averaged last season.
- The Sun went 16-2 in games when the team hit more than 33.6% of their three-point shots.
- New York and Connecticut hauled in rebounds at approximately the same rate last season (34.3 and 37.1 boards per game, respectively).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.