Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 73.5% of his 49 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.