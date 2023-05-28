Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in MLB action with 86 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .460.

The Braves rank 13th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (264 total).

The Braves are seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.286).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 53 home runs.

Fueled by 164 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks 12th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Philadelphia has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.3 per game).

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Phillies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Philadelphia averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Philadelphia pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies pitchers have a 1.319 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Strider will try to build upon an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Covey will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.

The 31-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief twice this year.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Ken Waldichuk 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Matt Strahm Ryne Nelson 5/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Ranger Suárez Zac Gallen 5/25/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Aaron Nola Dylan Dodd 5/26/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Taijuan Walker Jared Shuster 5/27/2023 Braves W 2-1 Away Zack Wheeler Charlie Morton 5/28/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Covey Spencer Strider 5/30/2023 Mets - Away Ranger Suárez Kodai Senga 5/31/2023 Mets - Away Aaron Nola Carlos Carrasco 6/1/2023 Mets - Away Taijuan Walker Max Scherzer 6/2/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Josiah Gray 6/3/2023 Nationals - Away - MacKenzie Gore

