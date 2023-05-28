Connor Wong -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Wong will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in five of them (14.7%).
  • He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (15 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 17
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
