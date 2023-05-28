Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Tanner Houck gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox looking to slow down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. Boston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-115
|-105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The Red Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston is 13-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of its 51 opportunities.
- The Red Sox have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|13-13
|12-7
|16-16
|16-17
|12-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.