The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) will clash on Sunday, May 28 at Chase Field, with Merrill Kelly getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Tanner Houck taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). Boston is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (5-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Triston Casas 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

