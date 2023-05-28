Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks on May 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alex Verdugo and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Boston Red Sox matchup at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .289/.367/.459 so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Kelly Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (5-3) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kelly has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
Kelly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|5.0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 15
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 5
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|10
|1
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has collected 54 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .310/.363/.552 so far this season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.374/.503 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
