The Boston Red Sox (28-24) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-3, 4.99 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (5-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.

Houck enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (5-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.081.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

