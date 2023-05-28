The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .197.

Casas has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%).

He has scored in 19 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings