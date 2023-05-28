Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .197.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%).
- He has scored in 19 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
