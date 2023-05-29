Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (203.5)
- The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Boston (18-18-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (48.6%) than Miami (1-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (33.3%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Boston does it better (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).
- Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).
