The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7.5) 203.5 -295 +245
BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 203.5 -300 +240
PointsBet Celtics (-7.5) 204 -323 +250
Tipico Celtics (-7.5) 203.5 -310 +255

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 23.9 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6
Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5
Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4
Robert Williams III 6.5 -120 8.0

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +130 -294
Heat +1300 +245

