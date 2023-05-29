Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-295
|+245
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-323
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-310
|+255
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 23.9 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|31.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-125
|11.5
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Robert Williams III
|6.5
|-120
|8.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+130
|-294
|Heat
|+1300
|+245
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.