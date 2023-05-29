The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 203.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 76 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 203.5 points.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

