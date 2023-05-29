Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 104-103 win against the Heat, White had 11 points, six assists and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.4 PRA 20.5 19.9 15.2 PR 17.5 16 13.8 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

White is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 42 11 4 6 3 3 1 5/25/2023 37 24 3 1 6 0 2 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

