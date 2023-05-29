Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his previous game (May 27 win against the Heat) posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's dig into Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 20.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.2 PRA 34.5 37 29.1 PR 30.5 33.5 25.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 39 26 10 3 0 0 2 5/25/2023 37 21 2 2 3 0 3 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

