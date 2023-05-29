Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Smart, in his most recent game (May 27 win against the Heat) posted 21 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 23.5 20.9 24.1 PR 17.5 14.6 18.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 42 21 4 1 4 0 0 5/25/2023 30 23 3 2 4 0 5 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.