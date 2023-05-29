Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 104-103 win over the Heat, Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 8.3 4.8 Assists -- 1.4 0.5 PRA -- 17.7 13.5 PR 11.5 16.3 13



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for attempting 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 17 10 7 0 0 1 0 5/25/2023 18 6 4 1 0 1 0 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

