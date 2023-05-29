The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Stars matchup with the Golden Knights will air on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players