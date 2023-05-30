The Connecticut Sun (3-1) take on the Indiana Fever (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS.

The game has no set line.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 93 Fever 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-21.5)

Connecticut (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164

Sun vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut covered the spread 17 times in 36 games last season.

Out of 36 Connecticut games last year, 18 hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun were the third-best team in the league in points scored (85.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (77.8) last year.

On the glass, Connecticut was best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.1 per game) last season. It was best in rebounds conceded (29 per game).

Last season, the Sun were eighth in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.5).

Last year the Sun were second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) but third-best in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

The Sun were fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.8%) last season.

Connecticut attempted 73.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 79.9% of Connecticut's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

