How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun hit the court at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun play the Indiana Fever
The Fever hit the road the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 3-1
- IND Record: 1-2
- CON Stats: 75.8 PPG (10th in WNBA), 74.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- IND Stats: 74.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 4.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (15.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- CON Odds to Win: -971
- IND Odds to Win: +606
- Total: 158.5 points
The Atlanta Dream play the Chicago Sky
The Sky hit the road the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 1-2
- CHI Record: 3-1
- ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- CHI Stats: 78.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 73.5 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (15.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -136
- CHI Odds to Win: +112
- Total: 161.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Dallas Wings play host to the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hit the road the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 2-1
- MIN Record: 0-4
- DAL Stats: 89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 87.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- MIN Stats: 74.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Natasha Howard (16.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -229
- MIN Odds to Win: +184
- Total: 166.5 points
The Seattle Storm face the New York Liberty
The Liberty travel to face the Storm on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 0-2
- NYL Record: 2-1
- SEA Stats: 77.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 100.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- NYL Stats: 78.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 72.7 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (26.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (26.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15
- NYL Odds to Win: -1531
- SEA Odds to Win: +860
- Total: 162.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.