Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (32.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
