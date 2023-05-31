The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

