Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (50) this season while batting .246 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (31.4%).
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (21.6%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 49.0% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
