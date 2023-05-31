James Paxton will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (28-26) on Wednesday, May 31 against the Cincinnati Reds (25-29), who will counter with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 20 times and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Boston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 6-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.