Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .391 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
