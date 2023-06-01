On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 38 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 25 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings