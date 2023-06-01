The Boston Celtics (49-22) are currently the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA championship (+340) as they ready for a matchup on the road against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

Celtics NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +340 1st Bet $100 to win $340 To Make the Finals +150 - Bet $100 to win $150

Celtics Standings Information

The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Bucks, and would face a team from the play-in tournament in the first round of the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Celtics Team Stats

The Celtics have a 49-22 record on the season so far.

This year, the Celtics are 26-9 at home while putting together a 23-13 record on the road.

The Celtics have won 47 games (47-19) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-3 when listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Celtics are 5-6. And they are 15-10 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Celtics have posted a 9-3 record. They are 38-16 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Although the Celtics have tallied two wins when playing as underdogs by three or fewer points this season (2-1), they have come up short in all two games when playing as underdogs by more than three points.

Celtics Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Jayson Tatum (+10000, fourth in NBA)

Celtics' Top Players

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 11.3 PPG scoring average.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

