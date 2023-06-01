Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Connor Wong (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .243 with 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Wong is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 36 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), with two or more RBI five times (13.9%).
- In 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
