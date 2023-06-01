On Thursday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Hunter Greene

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (30.2%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Turner has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 25 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

