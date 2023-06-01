On Thursday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
  • Turner has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (30.2%).
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.2% of his games this season, Turner has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 25
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • The 23-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.18), 50th in WHIP (1.375), and second in K/9 (12.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
