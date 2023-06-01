Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (28-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have won one of their last five games against the spread.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

Boston is 1-4 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 285.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule